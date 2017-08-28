AUGUST 28, 2017
No Hamilton contract talks this season
Toto Wolff has scotched rumours the extension of Lewis Hamilton's contract will be a topic over the course of the next months.
At Spa, rumours emerged that suggested on the one hand that the triple world champion might quit Mercedes after 2018, whilst on the other claiming Hamilton was ready to talk about a new three-year deal.
Asked if forthcoming contract talks are on the cards, Mercedes boss Wolff said: "Between Mercedes and Lewis there is a very good relationship.
"But we are not going to start talking about such topics now or at all before the end of the season.
"We have eight more difficult races ahead of us, so it's going to be a very intense period where it is not appropriate to have such discussions," Wolff added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FORCE INDIA EYES RACE BANS FOR PEREZ, OCON
VERSTAPPEN QUESTIONS COMMITMENT TO RED BULL
WOLFF PLAYS DOWN SAFETY CAR CONSPIRACY
NO HAMILTON CONTRACT TALKS THIS SEASON
FEW WEEKS UNTIL FUTURE RESOLVED SAYS ALONSO
WOLFF PLAYS DOWN FERRARI ENGINE ARGUMENT
RED BULL DROPS YOUNG TALENT
PIRELLI INSISTS 2017 TYRES SAFE
STEWARD DEFENDS DECISION TO PENALISE RAIKKONEN
WEHRLEIN ADMITS SAUBER EXIT LIKELY