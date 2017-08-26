AUGUST 26, 2017
Now Perez slams dirty Magnussen
Sergio Perez on Friday joined Nico Hulkenberg in condemning the driving style of Haas racer Kevin Magnussen.
Hulkenberg and Magnussen famously fell out in Hungary amid the "suck my b-lls" affair, and at Spa-Francorchamps Perez admitted his fury after the Dane apparently swerved into him during practice.
Mexican Perez said he thinks Magnussen is "dirty" and brought up the issue in the FIA driver briefing.
"He just said that he didn't do anything," said Perez, "but we've seen Kevin react like this a few times.
"At the speeds we drive, it's not good as you could cause a big accident," the Force India driver told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
"That's why I brought it up with Charlie (Whiting) and hopefully he remembers it because it's too late once there's a big accident," Perez added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
VETTTEL EXTENDS FERRARI CONTRACT THROUGH 2020
SATURDAY TEAM QUOTES
QUALIFYING RESULTS
WILLIAMS EYES ALONSO FOR 2018
HAMILTON EYES NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACT
ALONSO WENT TO MCLAREN FOR MONEY SAYS LAUDA
PRACTICE 3 REPORT - SPA SPECIALIST
PRACTICE 3 RESULTS
MARKO ADMITS RED BULL UNHAPPY WITH TORO ROSSO
NOW PEREZ SLAMS DIRTY MAGNUSSEN
MERCEDES BREAKS GENTLEMAN'S AGREEMENT?