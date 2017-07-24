Ferrari could keep Raikkonen

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher can imagine Ferrari deciding to keep Kimi Raikkonen on board next year.

While the Italian team is not ready to commit to the Finn for 2018, there are reports Sebastian Vettel is making a new deal for the 37-year-old a condition of his own contract extension beyond this season.

Schumacher, 42, raced against Raikkonen in his own F1 career and told Finland's Ilta Sanomat: "In terms of talent I think Kimi is brilliant.

"He is already a world champion but is certainly able to achieve more," the German said while overseeing his kart team in Finland.

"When you take into account his age, he's doing a great job," Schumacher added. "I think Ferrari has been smart to keep him as a driver.

"This year he has a good car, but Sebastian Vettel has been stronger. I think it's ideal for Sebastian, but Kimi is still able to win races. We'll see what happens next season," he said.

Schumacher also said he is enjoying watching F1 as a spectator this year.

"It has to be said that F1 has become very interesting now that Ferrari and Mercedes are fighting each other," said the former Williams driver.

