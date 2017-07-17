JULY 17, 2017
Haas turns full focus to 2018 car
F1's American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018.
"Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
In its second year on the grid, the Ferrari-linked team is seventh out of the ten teams in the championship, with Romain Grosjean struggling in particular with brake problems.
But Steiner said Haas made progress with the brakes at Silverstone.
"Both drivers were fine with the brakes, but this track was just one step towards the final solution," he said.
