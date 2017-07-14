JULY 14, 2017
Sauber-Honda engine deal in doubt says Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson has admitted the identity of Sauber's engine supplier for 2018 is in doubt.
Earlier, the Swiss team inked a contract to become Honda's first F1 customer, but rumours suggest the deal could now be scrapped.
"To be honest, a lot has happened over the past few days," Swedish driver Ericsson said.
"Frederic (Vasseur)'s first priority is to look into the matter."
Asked if he would be happy with a Honda engine next year, Ericsson answered: "If Honda is 100 per cent focused on success, then it's good for Sauber. Otherwise not.
"I understand the question, but I don't really know what to think of it," he added.
Meanwhile, amid speculation Ericsson is too closely linked to Sauber's new owners, incoming boss Vasseur told L'Equipe: "The future of a team should not depend on a single driver.
"I will have the last word on the driver question in the future," he said.
(GMM)
