JULY 14, 2017
Alonso has nothing to say about future
Fernando Alonso has "nothing to say" about his future.
In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso might return, while McLaren's Eric Boullier said the British team needs a fully committed driver for 2018.
And Flavio Briatore, involved in Alonso's management, was quoted as saying McLaren needs a "revolution" in order to convince the Spaniard to stay.
"Marchionne? Nothing to say. Flavio? Nothing to say -- and I read something else today too. Nothing to say," Alonso told Spanish media at Silverstone.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
HAMILTON'S RIVALS QUESTION LONDON ABSENCE
SAUBER-HONDA ENGINE DEAL IN DOUBT SAYS ERICSSON
ALONSO HAS NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT FUTURE
PEREZ NOT COMMITTING TO FORCE INDIA FOR 2018
VETTEL PLAYS DOWN SILVERSTONE ENGINE BOOST
ECCLESTONE ADMITS SINGAPORE GP IN DOUBT
FERRARI WILL DECIDE FUTURE SAYS RAIKKONEN
HULKENBERG HAPPY WITH KUBICA OR ALONSO FOR 2018
ROSBERG RULES OUT FERRARI COMEBACK
OCON ADMITS BLOCKING PEREZ FANS ON TWITTER
MASSA WANTS TO STAY AT WILLIAMS
VETTEL CALLS FOR JUMP START RULES RETHINK
VETTEL KEEPS OPEN MIND ABOUT SHIELD
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - IT'S GOING TO BE FUN
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
WHEEL TETHER LANDS TORO ROSSO IN FIA TROUBLE
VANDOORNE NOT WORRIED ABOUT MCLAREN EXIT