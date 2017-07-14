JULY 14, 2017
Vandoorne not worried about McLaren exit
Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not worried he might lose his McLaren seat at the end of the season.
Although strong throughout his junior career, the Belgian rookie has regularly struggled to shine alongside teammate Fernando Alonso in 2017.
"I think everyone knows our weaknesses this year," the 25-year-old said at Silverstone.
"Because of the engine, we lose a lot of time on each lap, but the chassis itself is quite good. I'm not saying it's the best, but it's definitely very good."
Nonetheless, speculation Vandoorne might lose his seat for 2018 has been rife, even though McLaren executive Zak Brown said this week he expects him to stay.
Vandoorne said at Silverstone: "I am not worried, because I signed a multi-year contract with the team.
"I like everything here, we are moving in the right direction, and I'm sparing no effort in working together with McLaren. It's my main goal and I'm completely focused on it," he added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
HAMILTON'S RIVALS QUESTION LONDON ABSENCE
SAUBER-HONDA ENGINE DEAL IN DOUBT SAYS ERICSSON
ALONSO HAS NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT FUTURE
PEREZ NOT COMMITTING TO FORCE INDIA FOR 2018
VETTEL PLAYS DOWN SILVERSTONE ENGINE BOOST
ECCLESTONE ADMITS SINGAPORE GP IN DOUBT
FERRARI WILL DECIDE FUTURE SAYS RAIKKONEN
HULKENBERG HAPPY WITH KUBICA OR ALONSO FOR 2018
ROSBERG RULES OUT FERRARI COMEBACK
OCON ADMITS BLOCKING PEREZ FANS ON TWITTER
MASSA WANTS TO STAY AT WILLIAMS
VETTEL CALLS FOR JUMP START RULES RETHINK
VETTEL KEEPS OPEN MIND ABOUT SHIELD
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - IT'S GOING TO BE FUN
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
WHEEL TETHER LANDS TORO ROSSO IN FIA TROUBLE
VANDOORNE NOT WORRIED ABOUT MCLAREN EXIT