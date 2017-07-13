Ferrari can improve in qualifying says Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has admitted Ferrari needs to up its game in qualifying.

The Ferrari driver heads into the British grand prix weekend with a 20-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

"It should be a good track for us," Vettel told the German broadcaster RTL. "Silverstone is full of fast corners."

But that doesn't mean he doesn't think Ferrari has things to work on for the future.

"I think we can improve a bit in qualifying," he said. "Mercedes seem to be able to pull out a bit more performance than us."

(GMM)