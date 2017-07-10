JULY 10, 2017
Magnussen best teammate since Alonso says Grosjean
Romain Grosjean has named Kevin Magnussen as his best teammate since Fernando Alonso.
In 2017, the French and Danish duo are paired together at the American team Haas.
Grosjean had a troubled F1 debut for Renault in 2009 when he was paired with Spanish double world champion Alonso, but since then he has shared teams with Kimi Raikkonen, Pastor Maldonado and Esteban Gutierrez.
"Honestly, he (Magnussen) is super fast," Grosjean told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet in Austria.
"People have had the wrong perception of him, and he has surprised me.
"He is the best teammate I've had through my 'second' career in formula one," he added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
BOTTAS IN FIGHT FOR 2017 TITLE SAYS HAMILTON
RAIKKONEN MUST INCREASE COMMITMENT SAYS MARCHIONNE
MARCHIONNE QUESTIONS PLANS FOR NEXT F1 ENGINES
RED BULL TAKES UP OPTION ON SAINZ CONTRACT
VERSTAPPEN CONFIDENT AMID FERRARI RUMOURS
HORNER TIPS RED BULL TO KEEP KVYAT
CALLS GROW FOR DRIVER PENALTY SYSTEM OVERHAUL
MAGNUSSEN BEST TEAMMATE SINCE ALONSO SAYS GROSJEAN