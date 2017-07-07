Perez career in now or never phase says Ocon

Sergio Perez's F1 career is in a "now or never" phase.

That is the view of his teammate, Esteban Ocon, as tensions rise between the Force India duo.

In Montreal, Mexican Perez refused an order from his team to let the Frenchman past, and in Baku they clashed on-track.

Perez was still critical of Ocon, 20, ahead of the Austrian grand prix.

"Nothing like this ever happened between me and Nico (Hulkenberg)," the 27-year-old said.

"Esteban must understand what racing means without crashing into someone."

Ocon denied there is any real tension inside the Silverstone based team.

"We speak normally, we say hello, and that's what we need inside the team," he told RMC Sport.

"I'm not really going to answer him because the team agrees that the incident in Baku was 50-50.

"I think it's normal when there are two drivers who really push to have a result.

"He is in a decisive period in his career -- it is 'now or never'. I do not have that pressure," Ocon added.

"I was the champion of Formula 3 and GP3 so I think I have enough experience to fight wheel to wheel. I'm not going to change my approach."

(GMM)