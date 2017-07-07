JULY 7, 2017
Vettel denies oil in fuel story hurt Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas says he is not ready to declare that Mercedes has definitely raced ahead in the 2017 championship battle.
After Sebastian Vettel's Monaco win, Ferrari appeared to suffer an obvious drop in performance, just as the FIA clamped down on the adding of oil to fuel.
Some suspect the FIA ruling was specifically to outlaw a questionable Ferrari technology trick.
Asked if it hurt the Maranello team, championship leader Vettel said in Austria: "I don't think so.
"I think it's better to ask somebody who understands a lot more about the engine," the German added.
Mercedes driver Bottas also said it's too soon to make any definite assumptions about the current pecking order.
"I do not have confidence that we are definitely ahead of Ferrari now," said the Finn.
"Montreal and Baku are unique circuits and not similar to here or the next circuits we will be on," he said at the Red Bull Ring.
"And there is still more than half of the season to go."
(GMM)
