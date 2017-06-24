Verstappen not expecting Baku pole

Max Verstappen has admitted Ferrari and Mercedes will probably race ahead in Baku qualifying.

Although he crashed at the street circuit, the Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in Friday practice.

"We have taken a positive step here, and with the long straights it is even a little unexpected," he is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.

However, according to Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, Verstappen warned: "We have to wait, because we all know Mercedes and Ferrari can turn up their engines for qualifying."

Indeed, Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz admitted: "I do not expect to see a Red Bull on pole."

