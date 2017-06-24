JUNE 24, 2017
Verstappen not expecting Baku pole
Max Verstappen has admitted Ferrari and Mercedes will probably race ahead in Baku qualifying.
Although he crashed at the street circuit, the Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in Friday practice.
"We have taken a positive step here, and with the long straights it is even a little unexpected," he is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.
However, according to Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, Verstappen warned: "We have to wait, because we all know Mercedes and Ferrari can turn up their engines for qualifying."
Indeed, Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz admitted: "I do not expect to see a Red Bull on pole."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
BOULLIER HAS CONTRACTS TO NEGOTIATE
TEAMS UNHAPPY WITH AUSTIN QUALIFYING MOVE
VERSTAPPEN NOT EXPECTING BAKU POLE
VANDOORNE STILL FEELS MCLAREN TRUST
RENAULT PLAYS DOWN KUBICA RUMOURS
F1 OIL IN FUEL CONTROVERSY RE-EMERGES
PRACTICE 3 REPORT - PREVENTED
PRACTICE 3 RESULTS
HAMILTON CAN STAY IN F1 UNTIL 40 SAYS TRULLI
SAUBER OWNER ADMITS VASSEUR TALKS
MCLAREN ADMITS SAINZ AN OPTION FOR 2018
BRAWN WANTS UP TO 13 TEAMS IN F1
GROSJEAN PLAYS DOWN SPOTTERS REPORTS