JUNE 24, 2017
Grosjean plays down spotters reports
Romain Grosjean has played down reports suggesting the Haas team is using 'spotters' in Baku.
In American oval-based racing, 'spotters' are positioned around the layout to let drivers know what is happening around them.
And heading into the weekend in Azerbaijan, whose street layout features a 2km straight, reports suggested the American team Haas will use spotters in Baku.
"I would not exaggerate that," team driver Grosjean said.
"Yes, we are trying to do our work more precisely in qualifying, in order to avoid problems with traffic. But I think other teams also use this method."
The 'method' he is referring to is a team member dedicated to monitoring traffic on track, but with the use of GPS technology.
(GMM)
