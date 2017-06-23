JUNE 23, 2017
No preference for Palmer replacement says Hulkenberg
Jolyon Palmer reacted with tetchiness at Baku when asked yet again about his future in F1.
Asked what might help to up his performance in 2017, the under-pressure Renault driver said: "No more questions like these."
Rumours are now rife that Renault intends to oust the Briton during the summer break.
Sergey Sirotkin, Sebastien Buemi and even Robert Kubica have been mentioned as potential candidates to replace him.
Palmer's current teammate Nico Hulkenberg, however, said in Baku that he has no preference.
"A faster teammate does not make me faster," said the German.
Fernando Alonso once said Robert Kubica was the best F1 driver he has met, and the Spaniard said again in Baku: "I consider him the best.
"I would be glad to see him return to formula one, but I don't know all the details of his situation.
"I read that he had a test but I don't see him as one of the candidates for Renault. Perhaps it is too early to talk about him coming back," added Alonso.
(GMM)
