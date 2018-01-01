Ricciardo denies latest Ferrari rumours

Daniel Ricciardo, Azerbijan GP 2017 © RV Press

Daniel Ricciardo has once again played down rumours connecting him with a move to Ferrari for 2018.

Amid the persistent rumours, Red Bull chief Dr Helmut Marko has said repeatedly that both the Australian and Max Verstappen are under firm contract.

"I honestly don't think there is anything (to the rumours)," Ricciardo told Italy's Sky.

"If there I was I couldn't tell you, but honestly there is nothing -- only rumours," he added.

Ricciardo's teammate, Dutchman Verstappen, has also been linked with Ferrari, particularly after a spate of frustrated comments in recent weeks.

Asked if he regrets the comments, the 19-year-old said in Baku: "No. What am I supposed to say?

"I want to win.

"But right now I have a contract with Red Bull and I have to think about how to improve this season," Verstappen told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"We will see what happens in the future, but I still very young."

(GMM)