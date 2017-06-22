Berger's nephew not confirming Force India news

Gerhard Berger's nephew is not ready to confirm reports he will make his F1 test debut in Hungary.

We reported this week that Lucas Auer, whose mother is F1 legend Berger's sister, could appear for Force India at the post-Hungary young driver test.

Auer drives a pink-liveried, BWT-sponsored Mercedes in the German touring car category DTM, whose series boss is former McLaren and Ferrari driver Berger.

10-time grand prix winner Berger sounds confident about 22-year-old Auer's future.

"F3 and DTM are the series that have produced the most formula one drivers recently," he told the Austrian news agency APA.

"I do not want to rule out Lucas getting a chance in this direction."

Auer has won DTM races already in 2017, and Berger said he was again "clearly the fastest Mercedes all weekend" recently in Hungary as well.

But a spokesman for Auer is not ready to confirm the Force India test news.

"There is a possibility, there are talks, but nothing yet. But we hope so," he said.

(GMM)