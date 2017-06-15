JUNE 15, 2017
Broadcaster says F1 humming once again
That is the positive assessment of Manfred Loppe, the sporting boss of the German free-to-air television broadcaster RTL.
After a F1 ratings slump for RTL in recent years, Kolner Express newspaper reports that TV audiences have been up in Germany for all seven races so far in 2017.
"This new formula one is humming!" said Loppe.
"And it's not only on the track, where the new rules are grabbing the audience, but also next to the track.
"Now there is more transparency, the spectators are getting closer," he added, referring to changes made since Liberty Media took over the sport.
(GMM)
