JUNE 11, 2017
Struggling Stroll will find solution says Ocon
Esteban Ocon has tipped Lance Stroll to "find a solution" to his current troubles in F1.
At the seventh round of his new F1 career, 18-year-old Stroll slumped at his home Canadian grand prix, qualifying a full ten places behind Williams teammate Felipe Massa.
But Stroll is actually the reigning European F3 champion -- a title held by the impressive Force India driver Esteban Ocon two years earlier.
So when asked why there is such a huge difference between their performances in F1, Ocon told Le Journal de Montreal: "First, I have more experience than him, which makes all the difference.
"I was better prepared than him," said the Frenchman. "I did a lot of testing with some important teams.
"Also, I drove and rubbed shoulders with several F1 drivers before that."
Nonetheless, 20-year-old Ocon tipped Stroll to improve soon.
"He'll find a solution. He's a good driver," he said.
(GMM)
