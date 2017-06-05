JUNE 5, 2017
Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract
Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017.
With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for seven Friday morning sessions with Haas, it is the American team's Danish regular Kevin Magnussen who will give up his car on six of those occasions.
"The reason Kevin is missing more than Romain (Grosjean) is merely because of our agreements," Haas chief Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet.
"Romain's contract was done in the summer of 2015, and Kevin's in autumn 2016," he explained.
"Kevin understood this from the very beginning and has shown a willingness to put the team first ever since he started with us," Steiner added.
(GMM)
