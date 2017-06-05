JUNE 5, 2017
Stewart tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017
F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has tipped Sebastian Vettel to win a fifth world championship in 2017.
So far in 2017, the title battle has been a two-team, two-driver scrap between Ferrari's Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.
Stewart told Sport Bild: "Sebastian has more experience and is calmer than Lewis.
"It will be difficult for Lewis to turn it around because Vettel is so hungry to succeed again."
Another former F1 driver, Marc Surer, agreed: "Vettel is someone who is discouraged by a bad car, but when he has a good car, he is incredible.
"Also, with his family-driven lifestyle, he has fewer fluctuations than Hamilton."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
MAGNUSSEN SITTING OUT SESSIONS DUE TO CONTRACT
RUSSIA WANTS LATER RACE DATE IN 2018
MONACO TO BUILD NEW F1 PITS FOR 2018
MALONE, MATESCHITZ IN SECRET F1 MEETING
FORCE INDIA ANGRY AFTER RACE NUMBER CONTROVERSY
STEWART TIPS VETTEL TO BEAT HAMILTON IN 2017
FERRARI HAS BETTER CAR SAYS ECCLESTONE
LESS EXTREME T-WINGS FROM NOW SAYS FORCE INDIA
ALONSO UNSURE OVER HONDA ENGINE UPGRADE