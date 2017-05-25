Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt F1 says Steiner

Gunther Steiner has played down claims Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts formula one.

F1 chief executive Chase Carey has said it would be better if the Spaniard was in Monaco, and Haas chief Steiner agrees that the big winner is Indycar.

"I think Fernando helps Indy more than formula one. But I also see no disadvantage for F1," said Steiner.

"I also think it will be a one-off, because let's be honest: why would anyone want to miss Monaco? With Fernando, it's clear why he did it, but it would be more difficult for an Indycar driver to prove himself in formula one.

"And let's say Lewis Hamilton wanted to do it: ask Toto (Wolff) if he would agree," he added, according to Speed Week.

However, it could be a different matter for McLaren drivers.

The British team's new executive Zak Brown hinted that McLaren might be considering a full-time Indycar foray.

"It (Indycar) is something that we're definitely going to discuss and (we) have met with Indycar, and are certainly interested in competing in some way, shape or form in the not-too-distant future," he said.

(GMM)