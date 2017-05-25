MAY 25, 2017
Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull says Newey
Adrian Newey has admitted Red Bull does not have a strong chance of winning this weekend's Monaco grand prix.
Last year, only a pit bungle cost Daniel Ricciardo victory on the famous streets.
"Last year we had a good chassis," Red Bull's part-time technical boss Newey told Brazil's Globo, "so at Monaco, where you rely less on the engine, we could shine.
"But this year we do not have the best chassis, so we will not have the same opportunity as last year," he added.
"I think we have to improve between now and Singapore, and use that as our next chance," said Newey.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
CAREY ANNOUNCES 21 RACES FOR 2018
FERRARI HAS CAUGHT MERCEDES ON RACE STARTS
F1 CHANGES CARS AFTER MONGER CRASH
ALONSO AT INDY DOESN'T HURT F1 SAYS STEINER
RAIKKONEN PLAYS DOWN WHEELBASE STORY
SPONSOR ENABLED WOLFF SWITCH
MONACO WIN UNLIKELY FOR RED BULL SAYS NEWEY
STROLL EXPECTS DIFFICULT FIRST MONACO GP
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
CESARE FIORIO IMPROVING AFTER CYCLING CRASH
TORO ROSSO DRIVERS WANT RENAULT PROGRESS
NO PRESSURE FOR BUTTON IN MONACO