MAY 25, 2017
Toro Rosso drivers want Renault progress
Renault powered drivers are calling on the French marque to improve its 2017 engine.
Some tension is creeping back into the Red Bull-Renault partnership, with Renault taking issue with some recent comments made by its premier customer.
But also Renault-powered in 2017 are the Toro Rosso drivers, whose Daniil Kvyat said of the power unit: "I want more progress.
"I want to say that at its core it is a good engine, but hopefully now Renault will focus on improving the efficiency, because we really need it."
Kvyat's teammate Carlos Sainz says Renault is not guaranteeing when those updates will arrive.
"They say it might be Baku or Austria, but I don't know when. It's definitely out of our control, so I try not to think about it," said the Spaniard.
Sainz said the cause of the issue was that Renault had to stop improving performance in order to fix reliability problems.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
CAREY ANNOUNCES 21 RACES FOR 2018
FERRARI HAS CAUGHT MERCEDES ON RACE STARTS
F1 CHANGES CARS AFTER MONGER CRASH
ALONSO AT INDY DOESN'T HURT F1 SAYS STEINER
RAIKKONEN PLAYS DOWN WHEELBASE STORY
SPONSOR ENABLED WOLFF SWITCH
MONACO WIN UNLIKELY FOR RED BULL SAYS NEWEY
STROLL EXPECTS DIFFICULT FIRST MONACO GP
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
CESARE FIORIO IMPROVING AFTER CYCLING CRASH
TORO ROSSO DRIVERS WANT RENAULT PROGRESS
NO PRESSURE FOR BUTTON IN MONACO