MAY 14, 2017
FIA extends DRS zone in Barcelona
F1's governing body has extended the DRS zone in Barcelona in a bid to boost overtaking.
In Russia recently, there was just a single passing move all race, prompting some drivers to raise the issue in their FIA briefing ahead of the Spanish grand prix.
So the Barcelona DRS zone has been extended by 100 metres.
"We discussed it in the briefing," revealed Daniel Ricciardo. "Hopefully it improves it."
Williams' Felipe Massa added: "It will still be difficult."
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen said: "It has never been easy to overtake here, so let's see if this will help."
(GMM)
