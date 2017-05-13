MAY 13, 2017
Todt eyes third term as FIA president
FIA president Jean Todt will push to be elected for a third consecutive term as the head of F1's governing body.
The Frenchman confirmed his intentions in a letter that said under his leadership "the FIA is stronger and more united now that it has ever been".
"Over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed programme for the term ahead," Todt added.
Todt, 71, became FIA president in late 2009.
(GMM)
