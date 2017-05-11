MAY 11, 2017
Berger nephew good enough for F1 says Wolff
Toto Wolff says there could be a place in formula one for F1 legend Gerhard Berger's nephew.
Days ago, as Lucas Auer got off to a good start in the German touring car series DTM, Berger said his nephew could "get the chance" to move into F1.
22-year-old Auer, the son of DTM boss Berger's sister Claudia, drives a pink BWT-liveried Mercedes in 2017.
Wolff, the head of Mercedes' motor racing programme, told Osterreich newspaper: "Luki has everything you need for formula one."
(GMM)
