Calm no advantage over Hamilton says Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has denied his personality could give him the edge in his battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton this year.

After a more modest start, the Finn added a win in Russia to his earlier pole and is now just 10 points behind Hamilton in the points standings.

"I have to compliment Bottas," German legend Hans-Joachim Stuck told Sport1. "He's better than I thought."

Some think Bottas could have an edge this year due to his calm, measured Finnish personality, in contrast to Hamilton's 'rock star' image and approach.

"I don't see being quieter as an advantage," Bottas is quoted by Spain's El Mundo Deportivo.

"Everyone must act as he feels. Yes I'm a quiet, calm person and I want to have my privacy. But everyone is what they are like," he added.

Indeed, Bottas even said winning his first grand prix a fortnight ago is not extra motivation.

"I think I do not need more motivation to win more races," he said. "Driving this car and representing this brand is enough motivation to achieve my objectives."

(GMM)