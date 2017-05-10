Berger believes in Schumacher miracle

Gerhard Berger says he believes his F1 contemporary Michael Schumacher will one day recover from his brain injuries.

Little is known about the seven time world champion's current condition following a 2013 skiing fall, but it emerged in court last week that he still cannot walk.

"I believe in the miracle and very much hope that we will soon hear positive news from Michael," Berger, the new DTM series boss, told the German newspaper Kolner Express.

The report said Berger is in contact with Schumacher's wife Corinna and son Mick.

"How Corinna and Mick deal with this difficult situation is admirable," said the former Ferrari and McLaren driver.

"I think it's a wonderful story that Mick has listened to his heart and wants to take on the racing profession," added Berger, referring to the 18-year-old's foray in European F3 this year.

"Of course Michael's footprints are enormous, but Mick has the talent and the right environment to deal with the pressure. He is a Schumacher and he knows what he's doing."

(GMM)