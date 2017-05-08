Vettel's brother makes racing debut

Sebastian Vettel's brother is taking his first steps in the world of professional motor racing.

The 2017 championship leader's 18-year-old brother Fabian has made his debut in the Audi Sport TT Cup, according to German reports.

He said the level of interest in his debut surprised him.

"I was partially expecting it," he said, "but not necessarily as extremely. But I can handle it."

Fabian Vettel said his older brother supports him, but insisted he is determined to make his way in motor racing independently.

"Of course he (Sebastian) is a contact, because you cannot find a person with more motor sports experience," he said.

"But I have decided that I want to tread my own path. I want to have to talk to people so that I have the money I need at the end of the year," Fabian added.

"The family is there for me, but together with my father I am doing it as normally as any other driver."

(GMM)