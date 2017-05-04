Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talks

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan is certain Sebastian Vettel is in talks about a potential switch to Mercedes for 2018.

Commonly a sensational predictor of big F1 news, Jordan's comments come after Mercedes played down rumours of recent talks with Ferrari's championship leader.

"There's nothing to it," Mercedes' Toto Wolff said. "I was only chatting with my Swiss neighbour."

But Jordan, once a team owner but now a TV pundit, told Sport Bild: "Of course they're talking with Vettel.

"They need to be. Formula one is a brutal business. It's not just about strengthening yourself, but weakening your opponent," he insisted.

Indeed, while Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda has played down the Vettel rumours, he does admit that the German driver is impressive.

"He's the best at the moment," said the F1 legend.

"He is a straightforward guy who knows what he wants, knows how to get something and knows how to extract maximum performance. Just an incredible guy," Lauda added.

(GMM)