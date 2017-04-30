APRIL 30, 2017
Massa sees Schumacher-like mentor role
Felipe Massa says his new de-facto role as Lance Stroll's mentor reminds him of the past.
Over a decade ago, the then young Brazilian looked up to the great Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.
Now, it is the 36-year-old Massa who is mentoring teenage rookie Lance Stroll at Williams.
"My relationship with Lance reminds me of my relationship with Michael," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"But I remember I asked him (Schumacher) more questions than I got answers," Massa smiled. "Michael gave me a lot of time.
"He was not always so happy when I was ahead of him," he added.
"But I saw him as a teacher. As a master. I had no problem asking him about every little thing. He told me a lot.
"Maybe I can give Lance some tips that I got from Michael."
(GMM)
