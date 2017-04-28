APRIL 28, 2017
Force India not affected by Mallya issues says Perez
Sergio Perez says he is not worried Force India will be affected by team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya's ongoing legal troubles.
Amid the case relating to the former Indian billionaire's huge Kingfisher airlines debt, Mallya was arrested and bailed in London recently.
The Indian government is seeking the 61-year-old's extradition, but Force India driver Perez insisted in Russia: "The team is in a good situation.
"Vijay is probably glad about the proceedings -- now there is some certainty and he believes that everything will go in his favour," the Mexican added.
"Vijay is optimistic and we look forward to having him back."
(GMM)
