APRIL 21, 2017
Bottas must win races to secure seat
Valtteri Bottas needs to win races to secure his place at Mercedes.
That is the view of former driver and now regular F1 steward Mika Salo, who spoke to Russia's Sport FM about the progress of his Finnish countryman.
"If you look at the statistics, Bottas is on average closer to Hamilton's times than Rosberg was," said the former Ferrari and Sauber driver.
"But he also knows that he is under pressure. Valtteri needs to win a few races, because he has a contract at Mercedes for only one year," Salo added.
Salo, 50, also commented on the fate of Russian driver Daniil Kvyat, who after a tumultuous 2016 season is now fighting back for F1 credibility this year.
"Daniil had a difficult year last year, with significant issues," said the Finn.
"But I'm glad that he is now back in shape and going better than Sainz. I'm sure Kvyat has a good future in formula one," Salo added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
BERGER HOPES VETTEL DOES DTM RACE
HONDA EYEING ENGINE CUSTOMER FOR 2018 SAYS BOULLIER
F1 LOOKING FOR NEW GERMAN GP HOME SAYS CAREY
LEHTO TIPS RAIKKONEN TO BOUNCE BACK
SOCHI TEMPERATURES WON'T STOP FERRARI SAYS VETTEL
VILLENEUVE SLAMS ALONSO'S INDY 500 CRITICS