APRIL 16, 2017
McLaren chassis among best in 2017 says Alonso
McLaren's 2017 chassis is "one of the best" on the grid.
That is the claim of Fernando Alonso, who is apparently pinning the team's ongoing competitive crisis solely on engine partner Honda.
"With the power deficit that we have, we have proved in these races that we have one of the best chassis in the championship," the Spaniard is quoted by AS newspaper.
Alonso was speaking after the latest reliability problems struck by the flagging Honda 'power unit' in Bahrain.
"It's a shame that we have to change the engine for reliability and not when it is out of kilometres, but that's what we have right now," he said.
"It was going to be a difficult race, and now it will be even more difficult," added Alonso.
(GMM)
