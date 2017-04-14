APRIL 14, 2017
Hamilton doesn't want team orders
Lewis Hamilton says he does not want 'number 1' status at Mercedes.
Some have said that, even after just two races in 2017, the pecking order with triple world champion Hamilton ahead of new teammate Valtteri Bottas is already clear.
"It (team orders) happens at Ferrari and it has for many, many years," Hamilton, jointly leading the championship with Sebastian Vettel, told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.
"But it won't happen with us. And I don't want it to happen.
"I think I can manage without a decision like that," he added.
However, it is evident that while Kimi Raikkonen is under pressure at Ferrari, clear 'number 2' status is not something that has been given to the Finn so far.
That was obvious in China, when Vettel had to overtake the sister red car without an order.
"It is still too early to give such orders," former Ferrari team manager Daniele Audetto told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"But he (Raikkonen) should have understood for himself that in that situation he should move over," he added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE BAHRAIN 500
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
NO PANIC AS BOTTAS BUILDS CONFIDENCE
HAMILTON DOESN'T WANT TEAM ORDERS
FERRARI MEDIA BLACKOUT RETURNS IN BAHRAIN
RICCIARDO DENIES SIGNING FERRARI CONTRACT
NEWEY NO GUARANTEE OF SUCCESS SAYS RICCIARDO
FERRARI FLOOR FLEX RUMOUR SWIRLS IN BAHRAIN
WEHRLEIN HITS BACK AFTER INJURY SPECULATION
2017 NOT MAKING VANDOORNE DOUBT ABILITIES
SAUBER POISED FOR 2018 HONDA SWITCH?
GROSJEAN WOULD NOT LET ALONSO SKIP MONACO