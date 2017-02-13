Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018 says Rosberg

Nico Rosberg says Sebastian Vettel will be in the running for a sensational switch to Mercedes for 2018.

For 2017, the German outfit has signed up Valtteri Bottas, following Rosberg's eleventh-hour decision to quit F1 after winning the 2016 title.

"I understand that the 'Bottas solution' made sense for Mercedes," Rosberg told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

But Finn Bottas has been put on a mere one-year contract, reportedly to leave the door open for a big-name option for 2018 like Fernando Alonso or Vettel.

"Vettel's contract at Ferrari ends this year," agreed Rosberg, "so he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one I'm sure they'll contemplate."

(GMM)