No disasters as Haas prepares for season two

F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period.

Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin Magnussen is settling into his new job and Auto Motor und Sport reports that the 2017 car, the VF17, is coming along nicely.

"We are fully on schedule," team boss Gunther Steiner said.

"There are no disasters," he added.

The German report said the car has passed the mandatory FIA crash tests, and will make its track debut in Barcelona during a 'filming day' two days before the official tests begin late this month.

