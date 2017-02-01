Rosberg to attend five or six races in 2017

World champion Nico Rosberg says he will not get involved with technical matters despite continuing to work with Mercedes in 2017.

The German, who sensationally quit the sport after winning his first title late last year, has been retained by the German marque as an ambassador.

Asked if that will involve a technical input, Rosberg said: "No. I will continue to work with the sponsors.

"I will of course continue to follow developments and I'm looking forward to seeing the new car and will definitely be at the track for five or six races."

When asked which grands prix he will attend this year, Rosberg said: "The highlights of the season."

Rosberg, 31, has been replaced at Mercedes by former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, who he admits sought him out for advice.

"Yes, Valtteri asked to sit down with me," Rosberg admitted.

"I am happy to do that, but I will not give him any tips or give away Lewis' (Hamilton's) secrets, although of course I know him very well. I will remain neutral."

Finally, Rosberg said he thinks Mercedes will retain the edge in 2017, even though Red Bull and Ferrari could be strong and the technical rules are changing radically.

"Most likely yes," he answered when asked if Mercedes will stay in front.

"We are simply the best team and have the best chance. But Red Bull and Ferrari can never be underestimated.

"I'm still a huge fan of our sport and I'm already excited about the first tests," said Rosberg.

(GMM)