FEBRUARY 1, 2017
Rosberg not eyeing Formula E seat
World champion Nico Rosberg has denied he could keep his adrenaline flowing by moving into the all-electric series Formula E next year.
Mercedes, with whom the 31-year-old German won his world championship before quitting F1 late last year, is contemplating entering Formula E.
But when asked if he would be interested in spearheading a Mercedes team, reigning F1 champion Rosberg answered: "I cannot imagine that.
"I'm interested in Formula E, it's fast and it's a success," he is quoted by Speed Week at the Spobis sport business congress in Dusseldorf.
"It's still a young racing series, it's going in a completely different direction and I find it cool to follow it. Formula E has a good future," he added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SAINZ PLAYS DOWN PODIUM HOPES FOR 2017
TODT DENIES F1 NEEDS RADICAL OVERHAUL
ROSBERG TO ATTEND FIVE OR SIX RACES IN 2017
ROSBERG NOT EYEING FORMULA E SEAT
RENAULT TARGETS FIFTH OR SIXTH IN 2017
LIBERTY SHOULD SCRAP FRIDAY PRACTICE SAYS ABITEBOUL
ECCLESTONE OUSTING INEVITABLE
MERCEDES STARTED POWER UNIT DESIGN IN 2007 SAYS MONTEZEMOLO
MANOR COULD STILL BE SAVED FOR 2017?