JANUARY 30, 2017
Vettel welcomes driver penalty rule tweak
Sebastian Vettel has welcomed news that less driver penalties will be handed out in 2017.
A rule tweak means that stewards no longer have to investigate incidents identified by Charlie Whiting, while only drivers "wholly or predominantly to blame" for incidents can be punished.
Ferrari driver Vettel told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag: "Wheel to wheel racing is always welcome, as people want to see duels.
"Racing should be the focus," he added.
(GMM)
