JANUARY 25, 2017
Giovinazzi would accept 2017 debut
Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to be ready in the event he might make his F1 race debut in 2017.
The 2016 GP2 runner-up and Italian, 23, has been appointed as Ferrari's official third driver for this year.
"I am still adjusting to being part of such a big family with lots of people working around two drivers," Giovinazzi told Italy's Sky Sport 24.
"As third driver I will have to work hard in the simulator," he added. "I have a lot to learn and will give 110 per cent, because if there is a chance to drive in a race, I will accept it."
(GMM)
