Piero Ferrari eyes three wins in 2017

Piero Ferrari would like to see the F1 team that bears his famous surname win at least three races in 2017.

The great Maranello marque failed to win a single grand prix last year.

So for 2017, team shareholder and founder Enzo Ferrari's only living son told the blog of Leo Turrini: "I would like to see at least three wins, without placing limits on providence."

(GMM)