Better news about British GP future

Silverstone's owner is now more confident about the future of the British grand prix.

The chairman of the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), John Grant, warned recently that a clause to end the race after the 2019 edition could soon be triggered for financial reasons.

But BRDC president Derek Warwick sounds more upbeat.

"We are talking to the government to see if there is any help there," he is quoted by the Guardian.

"I feel there is light at the end of the tunnel and I think we will have a grand prix past 2019."

Former F1 driver Warwick's confidence has also been buoyed by meetings with the sport's new owner Liberty, and also F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

"(Liberty's) Chase Carey understands our dilemma," he said. "Even Bernie is calling us and saying 'Let's set up a meeting and talk about it'."

(GMM)