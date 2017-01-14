JANUARY 14, 2017
All F1 tracks set for 2017 upgrades
Every F1 circuit will be tweaked and upgraded to accommodate this year's much faster cars.
That is the news from the governing FIA, whose safety chief Laurent Mekies said he is in the process of informing every promoter on the calendar.
The move has been prompted by data from the F1 teams, showing that cornering speeds will increase by as much as 40kph at some tracks this year.
"Every single track is receiving from the FIA a requested upgrade based on that work," said Mekies.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JANUARY 14, 2017BETTER NEWS ABOUT BRITISH GP FUTURE
ALL F1 TRACKS SET FOR 2017 UPGRADES
MANOR DEADLINE EXTENDED BY ANOTHER WEEK
BERGER WOULD HAVE PICKED WEHRLEIN OVER BOTTAS
VASSEUR NOT RULING OUT F1 RETURN
FERRARI OPENS DOOR FOR MICK SCHUMACHER
HAAS BLOCKS EARLY F1 PAYMENT FOR FORCE INDIA?
MARCIELLO ENDS F1 DREAM