JANUARY 14, 2017
Manor deadline extended by another week
Better news is now emerging from Banbury, the UK headquarters of the embattled F1 backmarker Manor.
It was believed the team's doors could close within a week, but reports now suggest administrators FRP have found a way to pay staff until the end of January.
"It means it has a week more than expected to find a buyer before having to consider whether to lay off staff," a BBC media report said.
FRP Advisory did not comment.
But a separate report by the Reuters news agency said talks with "interested parties" are already underway.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JANUARY 14, 2017BETTER NEWS ABOUT BRITISH GP FUTURE
ALL F1 TRACKS SET FOR 2017 UPGRADES
MANOR DEADLINE EXTENDED BY ANOTHER WEEK
BERGER WOULD HAVE PICKED WEHRLEIN OVER BOTTAS
VASSEUR NOT RULING OUT F1 RETURN
FERRARI OPENS DOOR FOR MICK SCHUMACHER
HAAS BLOCKS EARLY F1 PAYMENT FOR FORCE INDIA?
MARCIELLO ENDS F1 DREAM