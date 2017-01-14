JANUARY 14, 2017
Ferrari opens door for Mick Schumacher
Ferrari has swung open the door for Mick Schumacher.
Mick is the 17-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who won five titles for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.
This year, he will enter European F3 for the Ferrari-linked Prema team, but it has seemed more likely Schumacher would actually enter the Mercedes family.
But Ferrari's driver 'academy' chief Massimo Rivola said: "About his (Mick's) future, I don't know what he will decide to do.
"But if he would like to enter the Ferrari programme, he will find a red carpet," he told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
ALL F1 TRACKS SET FOR 2017 UPGRADES
MANOR DEADLINE EXTENDED BY ANOTHER WEEK
BERGER WOULD HAVE PICKED WEHRLEIN OVER BOTTAS
VASSEUR NOT RULING OUT F1 RETURN
FERRARI OPENS DOOR FOR MICK SCHUMACHER
HAAS BLOCKS EARLY F1 PAYMENT FOR FORCE INDIA?
MARCIELLO ENDS F1 DREAM