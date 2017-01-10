Gutierrez moves from F1 to Formula E

After losing his seat at Haas, Esteban Gutierrez will continue his motor racing career in the Formula E single seater series.

The Mexican driver and the electric-powered series has announced that the 25-year-old will race in "select events" this season, including in his native Mexico in April.

Formula E said Gutierrez is in talks with "a number of teams" with the aim of then securing a full-time entry for 2018.

"I think this could be the start of a very long and successful career in Formula E," said Formula E supremo Alejandro Agag.

(GMM)