Mercedes to launch 2017 car in February

Mercedes on Wednesday announced it will launch its 2017 car on 23 February.

The event, and the title-defending W08's first laps, will take place at British grand prix venue Silverstone.

Mercedes announced the news in the form of a competition, where the winning fans will attend the launch.

"I wish you all the best and hopefully I get to see you guys there," Lewis Hamilton said in a video message.

(GMM)