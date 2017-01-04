JANUARY 4, 2017
Mercedes to launch 2017 car in February
Mercedes on Wednesday announced it will launch its 2017 car on 23 February.
The event, and the title-defending W08's first laps, will take place at British grand prix venue Silverstone.
Mercedes announced the news in the form of a competition, where the winning fans will attend the launch.
"I wish you all the best and hopefully I get to see you guys there," Lewis Hamilton said in a video message.
(GMM)
